Sophie Turner Makes Mom Jeans Look Unexpectedly Cool With Sharp Metallic-Toe Pumps on ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Red Carpet

Jeans for the red carpet are typically a no-no, but Sophie Turner gave it a whirl at the London photo call for “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” today.

The 23-year-old posed for photos in a casual Louis Vuitton outfit with a futuristic twist. She wore light-wash mom jeans with white stripes going down the legs and a cropped white turtleneck top with silver trim.

Sophie Turner poses for an “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” photo call in London on May 22. CREDIT: Frank Augstein/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” actress went with black slingback pumps with a shiny silver cap toe.

A close-up shot of Turner’s heels. CREDIT: Frank Augstein/Shutterstock

Turner wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, accessorizing with silver hoop earrings.

The A-lister was joined on the red carpet by co-star Jessica Chastain, who went for a similarly shiny — but slightly more dressed-up — look.

Chastain looked stylish in a form-fitting black dress with sparkly embellishment on the bust. The “Molly’s Game” star’s shoes were classic black pointy-toed pumps on a slim stiletto heel. She opted to go without jewelry, wearing her red hair down.

Sophie Turner (L) and Jessica Chastain pose for photos at the London photo call for “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” releases in the U.S. on June 7, serving as the 7th installment in the “X-Men” franchise. Aside from Turner and Chastain, the film’s star-studded ensemble cast also includes James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult.

