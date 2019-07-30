Sophie Turner Wears ’90s-Inspired Sandals by This Rising Designer

Sophie Turner knows an “it” brand when she sees one.

The 23-year-old actress hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing sandals by Staud, whose co-founder Sarah Staudinger appears on the front of FN’s Emerging Talent issue this week.

Sophie Turner in New York alongside husband Joe Jonas on July 29. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Turner stepped out in a plaid minidress teamed with black and white gingham sandals from the buzzy label.

Her Staud sandals boasted a trendy curved heel, with a delicate bow detail at the toe. The shoes retail for $275 and are available on the brand’s website.

Staud’s Leo sandal. CREDIT: Staud

Staud is one of several emerging labels to tap into the ’90s nostalgia factor, with mules and square toes aplenty featured in its footwear collection. Staudinger, formerly fashion director of Reformation, launched her own line in 2015 — and it has soared recently, with Forbes reporting 2018 sales numbers at $20 million (five times the figures for 2017).

There was this lack in the market for a specific type of girl,” said Staudinger. “It felt very trend-driven and almost disposable, and not at the price point that was a sweet spot.”

Sophie Turner wearing Staud sandals in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

As Staud continues to grow, it can count Turner as a major fan. The “Game of Thrones” star has worn the label before — dressing in head-to-toe Staud in a checked playsuit and baby blue sandals on a June trip to Pais.

Sophie Turner in head-to-toe Staud in a romper and blue sandals in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Flip through the gallery for more of Sophie Turner’s street style.

Watch the video below to see Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas talk the secret to Instagram success and more.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Models This Fall Boot Trend in Sweet Snap With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Parisian Street Style With the Jonas Brothers

Sophie Turner Glistens in Louis Vuitton Chain Mail Look With Strappy Sandals at ‘Dark Phoenix’ South Korea Premiere