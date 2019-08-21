Sophie Turner Does the Socks-and-Sandals Trend in NYC

Socks with sandals are often thought of as a major fashion no-no — but Sophie Turner proved the combo can be plenty chic.

The “Game of Thrones” actress hit the streets of New York yesterday clad in a cropped collared shirt and light-wash daisy dukes.

Sophie Turner wearing a crop top, jean shorts and APL slides with socks underneath. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rather than select one of her go-to pairs of high-fashion sneakers (styles from Dior and Naked Wolfe are among her top choices) Turner selected APL TechLoom slides. The $100 slip-ons feature a 3D-molded footbed, with a mesh-backed strap and an embossed logo across the strap. The shoes are available on the brand’s website.

APL TechLoom slides. CREDIT: APL

Underneath the slides, the Louis Vuitton muse sported black-and-white checked crew socks that subtly echoed the pattern of her shirt.

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s socks-and-sandals combo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While they’ve long been considered a fashion faux pas, socks with sandals have roots that go back to the Romans sometime between 250 and 420 A.D. They got a more recent revival courtesy of designer Anna Sui, who paired her Teva sandal collaboration with floral socks on the runway at her spring ’19 New York Fashion Week show.

Aside from Turner, other celebrities to give the socks-and-sandal trend a go include Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna. Street style stars and other sartorially inclined folks have tried the pairing on for size within the past few months.

Sophie Turner out and about in New York Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

