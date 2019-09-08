Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner Teams Bermuda Shorts With Combat Boots — and It's Surprisingly Chic

By Ella Chochrek
Only Sophie Turner could wear Bermuda shorts and combat boots on the red carpet — and pull it off.

The 23-year-old sported the unexpected combo yesterday at the “Heavy” photo call at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Turner wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton resort ’20 look straight off the runway: a black turtleneck, black Bermuda shorts and a hot pink jacket for a pop of color.

Sophie Turner, Bermuda shorts, combat boots, legs, Louis Vuitton, pink jacket, turtleneck, 'Heavy' photocall, 45th Deauville American Film Festival, France - 07 Sep 2019
Sophie Turner at the Deauville American Film Festival.
CREDIT: Jacques BENAROCH/Shutterstock

Sophie turner, Louis Vuitton, combat boots, Deauville American film festival, France, September 2019

Her boots were black combat boots with a monogrammed accent and LV’s Gotham-inspired logo — similar features to those sported of the steel-toe boots, also part of the French house’s resort ’20 collection, that were FN’s latest pick for Shoe of the Week.

Model on the catwalkLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
A model on the catwalk at the Louis Vuitton resort ’20 show.
CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Turner works with Louis Vuitton and is counted as one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s muses. Thus, it’s unsurprising that the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star slipped into another look from the label for the film’s premiere later in the day.

At the premiere, Turner looked stylish in an all-black look: a one-shouldered gown and strappy sandals.

Sophie Turner , black gown, strappy sandals, arrives on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Heavy' during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 07 September 2019. The festival runs from 06 to 15 September.Heavy - Premiere - 45th Deauville American Film Festival, France - 07 Sep 2019
Sophie Turner wears an all-black look at the Deauville American Film Festival.
CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/shutterstock

Both ensemble were put together with the help of the actress’ stylist, Kate Young, who also works with A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie. Young told FN that she likes to dress her clients in classic shoes on the red carpet.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she explained. “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”

