Sophie Turner Teams Bermuda Shorts With Combat Boots — and It’s Surprisingly Chic

Only Sophie Turner could wear Bermuda shorts and combat boots on the red carpet — and pull it off.

The 23-year-old sported the unexpected combo yesterday at the “Heavy” photo call at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Turner wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton resort ’20 look straight off the runway: a black turtleneck, black Bermuda shorts and a hot pink jacket for a pop of color.

Sophie Turner at the Deauville American Film Festival. CREDIT: Jacques BENAROCH/Shutterstock

Her boots were black combat boots with a monogrammed accent and LV’s Gotham-inspired logo — similar features to those sported of the steel-toe boots, also part of the French house’s resort ’20 collection, that were FN’s latest pick for Shoe of the Week.

A model on the catwalk at the Louis Vuitton resort ’20 show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Turner works with Louis Vuitton and is counted as one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s muses. Thus, it’s unsurprising that the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star slipped into another look from the label for the film’s premiere later in the day.

At the premiere, Turner looked stylish in an all-black look: a one-shouldered gown and strappy sandals.

Sophie Turner wears an all-black look at the Deauville American Film Festival. CREDIT: JULIEN DE ROSA/shutterstock

Both ensemble were put together with the help of the actress’ stylist, Kate Young, who also works with A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie. Young told FN that she likes to dress her clients in classic shoes on the red carpet.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she explained. “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”

