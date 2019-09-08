Sophie Turner Teams Bermuda Shorts With Combat Boots — and It’s Surprisingly Chic

Only Sophie Turner could wear Bermuda shorts and combat boots on the red carpet — and pull it off.
The 23-year-old sported the unexpected combo yesterday at the “Heavy” photo call at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.
Turner wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton resort ’20 look straight off the runway: a black turtleneck, black Bermuda shorts and a hot pink jacket for a pop of color.
Her boots were black combat boots with a monogrammed accent and LV’s Gotham-inspired logo — similar features to those sported of the steel-toe boots, also part of the French house’s resort ’20 collection, that were FN’s latest pick for Shoe of the Week.
Turner works with Louis Vuitton and is counted as one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s muses. Thus, it’s unsurprising that the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star slipped into another look from the label for the film’s premiere later in the day.
At the premiere, Turner looked stylish in an all-black look: a one-shouldered gown and strappy sandals.
Both ensemble were put together with the help of the actress’ stylist, Kate Young, who also works with A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie. Young told FN that she likes to dress her clients in classic shoes on the red carpet.
“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” she explained. “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”
