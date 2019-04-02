Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers

Sophie Turner is taking a style page out of Justin Bieber’s playbook.

Turner channeled the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s typical look while out in New York today — athleisurewear complete with comfy house slippers.

Sophie Turner steps out in New York wearing sweats and $2,000 house slippers by Louis Vuitton CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dark Phoenix” actress sported a green hoodie with baggy Adidas sweatpants. While her look was dressed down, the price tag on her slippers is anything but casual: The Louis Vuitton shoes cost $2,000. Covered in luxurious mink fur — with a bold pink LV logo in the center — the shoes are meant to be worn at home, but that didn’t stop Turner from taking them out for a spin on the town.

A closer look at Turner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The 23-year-old, who serves as a muse to Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of dark shades.

Another look at Sophie Turner’s ensemble on April 2. CREDIT: Splash News

The Biebs often suits up in sweats and slippers, and he too is a fan of LV’s mink-trimmed shoes. Heading to therapy with wife Hailey Baldwin in February, the pop-star wore a blue hoodie with black sweatpants and logoed slippers from LV that cost $1,500.

Justin Bieber wearing a blue hoodie, sweats and Louis Vuitton LV monogrammed slippers in black and brown on Feb. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

This morning, Turner went with a more formal look as she and “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams visited “Good Morning America.” She wore a sleek all-black Proenza Schouler look that included a leather top and wide-legged pants.

Sophie Turner (L) wears Proenza Schouler alongside Maisie Williams. CREDIT: Shutterstock

