Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers

By Ella Chochrek
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner is taking a style page out of Justin Bieber’s playbook.

Turner channeled the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s typical look while out in New York today — athleisurewear complete with comfy house slippers.

Sophie Turner, nyc, louis vuitton, mink, celebrity style, adidas, sweatpants, sweatshirt
Sophie Turner steps out in New York wearing sweats and $2,000 house slippers by Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dark Phoenix” actress sported a green hoodie with baggy Adidas sweatpants. While her look was dressed down, the price tag on her slippers is anything but casual: The Louis Vuitton shoes cost $2,000. Covered in luxurious mink fur — with a bold pink LV logo in the center — the shoes are meant to be worn at home, but that didn’t stop Turner from taking them out for a spin on the town.

Sophie Turner, slippers, louis vuitton, celebrity style, $2000
A closer look at Turner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 23-year-old, who serves as a muse to Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of dark shades.

Sophie Turner, celebrity style, new york city, louis vuitton, house slippers, sweatshirt, sweatpants
Another look at Sophie Turner’s ensemble on April 2.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Biebs often suits up in sweats and slippers, and he too is a fan of LV’s mink-trimmed shoes. Heading to therapy with wife Hailey Baldwin in February, the pop-star wore a blue hoodie with black sweatpants and logoed slippers from LV that cost $1,500. 

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, louis vuitton slippers
Justin Bieber wearing a blue hoodie, sweats and Louis Vuitton LV monogrammed slippers in black and brown on Feb. 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

This morning, Turner went with a more formal look as she and “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams visited “Good Morning America.” She wore a sleek all-black Proenza Schouler look that included a leather top and wide-legged pants.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones, Good Morning america, celebrity style, proenza schouler
Sophie Turner (L) wears Proenza Schouler alongside Maisie Williams.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s street style.

