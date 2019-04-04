Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere

Sophie Turner stepped out in style for the season 8 “Game of Thrones” premiere in New York yesterday.
The Louis Vuitton muse opted for a chic little black dress from the brand, choosing a style from the fall ’19 collection. The low-cut dress featured a corset top with an exposed zipper down the middle and star detailing; the bottom half of the dress was done up in feminine lace.
For footwear, the 23-year-old went with black ankle-strap sandals with a chunky see-through heel.
Turner was accompanied on the red carpet by fiancé Joe Jonas, who wore a plaid Balmain suit with edgy leather detailing. The DNCE singer’s shoes were black suedelike boots.
Like Turner, Maisie Williams opted for an all-black ensemble at the premiere, stepping out in an embellished halter-style dress with a ruffled skirt by Miu Miu. The 21-year-old wore her purple hair in an updo, accessorizing with a black bow.
Elsewhere, Emilia Clarke made a stylish statement in Valentino, choosing an ethereal teal dress with a full skirt and tulle detailing throughout.
Rounding out the pack were Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, the “GoT” co-stars who married this summer. Leslie looked chic in a red Oscar de la Renta gown with strappy black sandals from Sergio Rossi, while Harington was stylish in an all-black outfit by Givenchy.
Fans can tune into the final “Game of Thrones” season on April 14 on HBO.
Watch the video below to see more celebrity red carpet style at FN’s Footwear News Achievement Awards.
Click through the gallery to see Sophie Turner’s street style.
Want more?
Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultra Boost Pack Has a Release Date
Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers
Sophie Turner Flaunts Legs in Flirty Minidress & Floral Booties