Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones, celebrity style, red carpet, louis vuitton
Sophie Turner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sophie Turner stepped out in style for the season 8 “Game of Thrones” premiere in New York yesterday.

The Louis Vuitton muse opted for a chic little black dress from the brand, choosing a style from the fall ’19 collection. The low-cut dress featured a corset top with an exposed zipper down the middle and star detailing; the bottom half of the dress was done up in feminine lace.

Sophie Turner, minidress, celebrity style, 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019Wearing Louis Vuitton same outfit as catwalk model *10129508ax
Sophie Turner in a Louis Vuitton minidress at the “Game of Thrones” season premiere.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old went with black ankle-strap sandals with a chunky see-through heel.

Turner was accompanied on the red carpet by fiancé Joe Jonas, who wore a plaid Balmain suit with edgy leather detailing. The DNCE singer’s shoes were black suedelike boots.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019, balmain, louis vuitton, red carpet, celebrity style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cozy up on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Like Turner, Maisie Williams opted for an all-black ensemble at the premiere, stepping out in an embellished halter-style dress with a ruffled skirt by Miu Miu. The 21-year-old wore her purple hair in an updo, accessorizing with a black bow.

Maisie Williams, celebrity style, miu miu, red carpet, 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019Wearing Miu Miu
Maisie Williams in Miu Miu.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Emilia Clarke made a stylish statement in Valentino, choosing an ethereal teal dress with a full skirt and tulle detailing throughout.

Emilia Clarke, celebrity style, 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019Wearing Valentino same outfit as catwalk model *10128931bm
Emilia Clarke in Valentino.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack were Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, the “GoT” co-stars who married this summer. Leslie looked chic in a red Oscar de la Renta gown with strappy black sandals from Sergio Rossi, while Harington was stylish in an all-black outfit by Givenchy.

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019, oscar de la renta, red carpet, celebrity style
Rose Leslie in Oscar de la Renta with Kit Harington.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Fans can tune into the final “Game of Thrones” season on April 14 on HBO.

