Sophie Turner Glistens in Louis Vuitton Chainmail Look With Strappy Sandals at ‘Dark Phoenix’ South Korea Premiere

Sophie Turner wowed in a futuristic Louis Vuitton look at the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” premiere in Seoul, South Korea yesterday.

The 23-year-old hit the red carpet in an edgy chainmail dress with a turtleneck and flouncy detailing at the sleeves and skirt hem. Underneath, she sported a silver and black striped bra and miniskirt. The full look was from the Louis Vuitton cruise ’20 collection.

sophie turner, louis vuitton cruise 2020, celebrity style, chainmail dress, crop top, skirt, bra, sandals,Michael Fassbender, director Simon Kinberg and Sophie Turner arrive for the premiere of X-Man: Dark Phoenix at Lotte World Tower Special Outdoor Stage in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2019. The movie will open in South Korean theaters on 05 June 2019.X-Man: Dark Phoenix movie premiere in Seoul, Korea - 27 May 2019

Sophie Turner, louis vuitton sandals, celebrity style, red carpet, x-men dark phoenix
A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” alum selected strappy sandals on a stiletto heel. The sandals featured brown leather with Louis Vuitton’s monogram on the ankle strap, with a stiletto heel and a shiny black upper.

Model on the catwalkLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Runway, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019Same Outfit as Sophie Turner
A model on the runway at the Louis Vuitton cruise ’20 show.
CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Turner was spotted at the “Dark Phoenix” photo call earlier in the day, where she wore a pussycat bow blouse with utilitarian brown pants by Chloe. Her shoes were black pumps with a pointed silhouette and a pin-thin heel.

sophie turner, chloe pussybow plouse, Michael Fassbender (L) and Sophie Turner (R) speak during an X-Man: Dark Phoenix press conference for the movie's premiere in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2019. The movie will open in South Korean theaters on 05 June 2019.X-Man: Dark Phoenix movie premiere in Seoul, Korea - 27 May 2019
Michael Fassbender and Sophie Turner at an “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” press conference in Seoul on May 27.
CREDIT: KIM HEE-CHUL/Shutterstock

The actress’ stylist, Kate Young, is also responsible for creating wardrobe looks for Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson. When it comes to red carpet looks, Young told FN she likes to keep the shoes simple.

“I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape,” she explained.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s red carpet style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Jamie Chung’s FN cover shoot.

