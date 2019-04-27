Sophie Turner Rocks the Leggiest LBD With Gold Sandals at the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Paris Photo Call

Sophie Turner proved a little black dress need not be boring with her latest look.

The 23-year-old stepped out to the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” photo call in Paris yesterday wearing the chicest little black dress from Mugler’s fall ’19 collection. The daring skater dress boasted a low neckline with a bustier-style midriff and a fuller skirt.

Sophie Turner at the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” photo call in Paris on April 26. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” star went with glittery gold Alexandre Birman sandals that featured tie detailing at the sides and a stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s sandals. CREDIT: Mega

The actress wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.

Turner was joined on the red carpet by co-star Jessica Chastain.

The 42-year-old was stylish in a plaid Ralph Lauren set featuring an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top and flared trousers. Her shoes were pointy-toed nude pumps.

Jessica Chastain in Ralph Lauren (L) alongside Sophie Turner. CREDIT: MEGA The stars showed off their fun-loving personalities at the photo call — playfully dancing the can-can on the red carpet with the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop.

“Me and my spirit animal @sophiet in Paris dancing the can-can on our press tour for #DarkPhoenix – as one does,” Chastain wrote as her tongue-in-cheek caption on a photo of the pair dancing.

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” is slated for U.S. release on June 7. The film is the 12th in the popular “X-Men” series, with Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult and Michael Fassbender also appearing in the film.

