Sophie Turner Ups Her Courtside Game in Tights and Louis Vuitton Slingbacks

By Samantha McDonald
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Once again, the New York Knicks didn’t win last night — but Sophie Turner did.

Although it may have been more fitting for a fancy dinner than courtside, the “Game of Thrones” star’s designer getup was a sartorial triumph at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks suffered a 102-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and her parents leaving the Knicks game and then out for a late lunch together.Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5071089 090319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: North Woods / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner is spotted with her parents.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shielding herself from the East Coast’s blistering winter weather, Turner threw on a sizable puffer logo jacket by Italian luxury brand Fendi, effortlessly teamed with her yellow-and-black ensemble.

The sleek patent skirt complemented her lightweight tights, which made way for a pair of Louis Vuitton slingbacks with a two-inch heel and the French fashion house’s distinguishable crest placed front and center.

Sophie Turner, Louis Vuitton slingbacks
A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton slingbacks.
CREDIT: Splash News

The actress was accompanied at the game by her parents as well as fiancé Joe Jonas, who recently appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to reveal that the two plan to get married as soon as this year.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding,” he shared. “I’m looking forward to it — it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s best street style looks.

