Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Prove White Sneakers Are Still Cool While Walking Their Dogs

By Claudia Miller
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
CREDIT: Splash News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took advantage of the nice weather in New York today and took their two dogs, Waldo Picasso and Porky Basquiat, for a walk.

For the occasion, the “Game Of Thrones” star chose a green and white plaid button-down shirt with a set of forest green biker shorts.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a walk in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Naked Wolfe chunky shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Turner had on a set of Naked Wolfe shoes. The chunky platform sneakers in the track white colorway retail for $249.95.

The Jonas Brothers’ member also went casual with his apparel — wearing a white graphic tee with a set of red shorts covered in glass bottle designs.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take their dogs for a walk in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Joe Jonas’ Valentino sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

He also chose white sneakers for his shoes— a leather backnet silhouette from Valentino that is available for $695 online in three different colors.

While walking Porky Basquiat yesterday, the recently-married couple stopped and posed for a picture with members of the New York Fire Department. Jonas posted the image on Instagram and captioned it: “Thank you Guys for what you do! #FDNY.”

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Guys for what you do! 🙏 #FDNY

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Click through the gallery to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s couple’s style.

