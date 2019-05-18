Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Prove White Sneakers Are Still Cool While Walking Their Dogs

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took advantage of the nice weather in New York today and took their two dogs, Waldo Picasso and Porky Basquiat, for a walk.
For the occasion, the “Game Of Thrones” star chose a green and white plaid button-down shirt with a set of forest green biker shorts.
For footwear, Turner had on a set of Naked Wolfe shoes. The chunky platform sneakers in the track white colorway retail for $249.95.
The Jonas Brothers’ member also went casual with his apparel — wearing a white graphic tee with a set of red shorts covered in glass bottle designs.
He also chose white sneakers for his shoes— a leather backnet silhouette from Valentino that is available for $695 online in three different colors.
While walking Porky Basquiat yesterday, the recently-married couple stopped and posed for a picture with members of the New York Fire Department. Jonas posted the image on Instagram and captioned it: “Thank you Guys for what you do! #FDNY.”
