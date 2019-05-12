Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twin in White Sneakers for Double Date With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

By Ella Chochrek
Joe and Nick Jonas had a double date with their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, in New York Friday night.

Joe and Turner coordinated their looks in trendy white sneakers. The Jonas Brother sported a $377 striped button-up shirt by Vivienne Westwood with $310 striped track pants from Commes des Garçons. On his feet, the DNCE frontman wore low-cut white sneakers.

Sophie Turner, legs, pantless, white naked wolfe sneakers, celebrity style, nyc, white sneaker trend, joe jonas, vivienne westwood button-up, commes des garcons track pants,
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on May 10.
CREDIT: Splash News
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, naked wolfe white sneakers
A closer look at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Walking hand in hand with her beau, Turner went pantless in an oversized white button-down shirt. For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” actress selected chunky white, ’90s-inspired sneakers by Naked Wolfe. Made of leather and mesh, the shoes feature a chunky platform heel and two-tone striped laces. They’re available to shop for $250 on the brand’s website.

Naked Wolfe white chunky platform sneakers
Chunky white sneakers from Naked Wolfe.
CREDIT: Naked Wolfe

Meanwhile, Nick and Chopra opted for slightly more formal looks than Joe and Turner.

The “Jealous” singer wore a fitted blue and black coat over a black T-shirt and slim-fitting pants. His shoes were shiny black boots. Chopra had on a $500 V-neck dress from AKA Nanita. The chic dress boasts gold button detailing with dramatic, oversized sleeves and a zipper at the back. The 2000 Miss World selected strappy gold sandals and a teensy striped purse from By Far to pull her look together.

nick jonas, priyanka chopra, AKA Nanita dress, purple, gold sandals, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a double date to go watch 'Beetlejuice' then go to Polo Bar for drinks in New YorkPictured: Nick Jonas and Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5088422 110519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on a double date.
CREDIT: Splash News
nick jonas, priyanka chopra, black boots, gold sandals, celebrity style
A close-up look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s footwear.
CREDIT: Splash News

