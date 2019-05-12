Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twin in White Sneakers for Double Date With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Joe and Nick Jonas had a double date with their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, in New York Friday night.

Joe and Turner coordinated their looks in trendy white sneakers. The Jonas Brother sported a $377 striped button-up shirt by Vivienne Westwood with $310 striped track pants from Commes des Garçons. On his feet, the DNCE frontman wore low-cut white sneakers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on May 10. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Walking hand in hand with her beau, Turner went pantless in an oversized white button-down shirt. For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” actress selected chunky white, ’90s-inspired sneakers by Naked Wolfe. Made of leather and mesh, the shoes feature a chunky platform heel and two-tone striped laces. They’re available to shop for $250 on the brand’s website.

Chunky white sneakers from Naked Wolfe. CREDIT: Naked Wolfe

Meanwhile, Nick and Chopra opted for slightly more formal looks than Joe and Turner.

The “Jealous” singer wore a fitted blue and black coat over a black T-shirt and slim-fitting pants. His shoes were shiny black boots. Chopra had on a $500 V-neck dress from AKA Nanita. The chic dress boasts gold button detailing with dramatic, oversized sleeves and a zipper at the back. The 2000 Miss World selected strappy gold sandals and a teensy striped purse from By Far to pull her look together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on a double date. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ style as a couple.

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes with Bella Hadid at her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Hold Court With A-List Stars on Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2020 Front Row

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Married in Vegas With Elvis Officiating the Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Rocks the PVC Shoe Trend With This $30 Skirt You Need for Summer