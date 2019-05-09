Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Hold Court With A-List Stars on Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2020 Front Row

By Charlie Carballo
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA – 08 May 2019
Joe Jonas and Willow Smith
Emma Stone
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Julianne Moore
Louis Vuitton creative director Alessandro Michele has no shortage of famous fans.

Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Willow Smith and more gave Louis Vuitton a boost of star power on the front row today in New York for its resort 2020 collection.

Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Shoe detail of Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Turner had on black lace-up shoes with red leather trousers and a black and white tweed jacket that had speckles of color and cheetah print panels. Jonas was a handsome accessory for his wife in gray pinstripe trousers, a black sweater and simple black boots.

Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Julianne Moore and Lea Seydoux in the front rowLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
(L-R): Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Julianne Moore and Lea Seydoux on the front row.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile Stone, who looked sleek in a green turtleneck, white trousers and black pointy pumps, posed on the front row seated next to Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Connelly. The women were stylish companions all dressed in black pumps, but Moore and Connelly matched in black tights with the same model of shoe. Moore and Connelly’s heels featured a patent finish, silver hardware, buckle closures and scolloped material around the midfoot that stretched to the top.

Tracy Morgan, Madeline Petsch, Mark Ronson, Justin Theroux and Aimee Song also held court on the front row.

Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Jennifer Connelly
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock
Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Jennifer Connelly
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas and Willow Smith in the front rowLouis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Trans World Airlines Flight Center, John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA - 08 May 2019
Joe Jonas and Willow Smith
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

See more celebs on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s resort 2020 show.

Below, how to polish your boots with champagne:

