Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Match in Stripes at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ World Premiere

All eyes were on newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas last night at the world premiere of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in Los Angeles. The couple, who surprised fans with a Vegas wedding last month, subtly matched in stripes for the glamorous red carpet appearance.

Turner opted for a Louis Vuitton resort ’20 look. The “Games of Thrones” alum styled the black and white floral embroidered design, boasting a striped skirt, with a pair of classic black patent leather stilettos.

Sophie Turner wearing Louis Vuitton resort ’20 to the world premiere of “Dark Phoenix” in Hollywood. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old musician complemented his lady in a black suit worn with a collarless black and white striped shirt and black lace-up shoes.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hit the red carpet together. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jonas took to Instagram yesterday to share a video of himself on the red carpet taking Turner’s picture. “Premiere Carpet Pro-Tip #1: Always make sure you get the shot,” he captioned post.

On Monday, Turner had on a sequined Paco Rabbane dress at the premiere of Jonas’ “Chasing Happiness” documentary in L.A.

