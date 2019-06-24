Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Parisian Street Style With the Jonas Brothers

(L-R): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas.

Rumors have been swirling that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to wed for the second time in Paris this summer. And while the couple is visiting the city now — accompanied by his brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra — no nuptials have appeared to take place yet.

The inseparable pair was spotted leaving a hotel on Monday with the “Cool” singer, 29, sporting a Fendi double-F logo shirt with navy pants and classic white kicks. Meanwhile, the “Game of Thrones” alum, 23, wore a plain white tee tucked into black high-rise skinny jeans and chunky snake-print combat boots with yellow rope laces.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spotted in Paris on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Turner accessorized with a white and tan leather bag, blush-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s python boots with yellow rope laces and Joe Jonas’ white lace-up sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Chopra showed off a flowy orange satin dress with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical skirt by Markarian. The “Quantico” alum styled her frock with an assortment of delicate necklaces, strappy nude patent leather sandals and a matching handbag.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking hand-in-hand in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nick wore a yellow leaf-print shirt with distressed light denim jeans and simple white canvas slip-on sneakers.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s nude patent sandals and Nick Jonas’ white slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

