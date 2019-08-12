Sophie Turner Wears Denim Shorts & Her Go-To Sneakers for Dinner With the Jonas Brothers

Sophie Turner’s got a favorite sneaker of the summer: the Dior D-Connect.

The 23-year-old actress sported the kicks last night as she headed to dinner in Los Angeles with the Jonas Brothers.

Sophie Turner wearing Dior D-Connect sneakers in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA The “Game of Thrones” star teamed the kicks with a black Dickies T-shirt and high-waisted denim shorts.

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s Dior sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA The Dior sneakers are made of white neoprene, with grosgrain ribbon stitched onto the front and a wraparound rubber sole with a “D-I-O-R” signature. (Turner’s pair of shoes is starting to turn brown from wear and tear.) The kicks are available on the brand’s website for $990.

Dior D-Connect sneakers in white. CREDIT: Dior

The actress was accompanied at dinner by husband Joe Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Nick. Joe looked dapper in a sequined bomber jacket, black jeans and Pierre Hardy’s Slider sneaker, a slip-on silhouette that costs $495.

Joe Jonas out to dinner with wife Sophie Turner and brothers Nick and Kevin. CREDIT: MEGA A close-up look at Joe Jonas’ Pierre Hardy sneakers. CREDIT: Mega While Jonas hasn’t been spotted in his sneakers previously, his wife went with a style she’s been loving all summer.

Turner wore the kicks with a white and green flannel and army green biker shorts last week while shopping with Priyanka Chopra in Miami.

Sophie Turner wearing bike shorts and Dior D-Connect sneakers in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister was spotted wearing the sneakers during a June trip to Paris with Jonas ahead of their wedding. She paired the shoes with a denim-on-denim look and a trendy corset top.

Sophie Turner wearing Dior D-Connect sneakers out with husband Joe Jonas. CREDIT: Mega

