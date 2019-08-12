Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner Wears Denim Shorts & Her Go-To Sneakers for Dinner With the Jonas Brothers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner’s Street Style
Sophie Turner’s Street Style
Sophie Turner’s Street Style
Sophie Turner’s Street Style
View Gallery 17 Images

Sophie Turner’s got a favorite sneaker of the summer: the Dior D-Connect.

The 23-year-old actress sported the kicks last night as she headed to dinner in Los Angeles with the Jonas Brothers.

Sophie turner, Dior d-connect sneakers, celebrity style, dickies t shirt, denim shorts, legs, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends on August 11, 2019. 11 Aug 2019 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's for Dinner. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481768_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sophie Turner wearing Dior D-Connect sneakers in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
The “Game of Thrones” star teamed the kicks with a black Dickies T-shirt and high-waisted denim shorts.

Sophie turner, Dior d-connect sneakers, celebrity style, dickies t shirt, denim shorts, legs, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends on August 11, 2019. 11 Aug 2019 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's for Dinner. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481768_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s Dior sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
The Dior sneakers are made of white neoprene, with grosgrain ribbon stitched onto the front and a wraparound rubber sole with a “D-I-O-R” signature. (Turner’s pair of shoes is starting to turn brown from wear and tear.) The kicks are available on the brand’s website for $990.

Dior D-Connect sneakers
Dior D-Connect sneakers in white.
CREDIT: Dior

The actress was accompanied at dinner by husband Joe Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Nick. Joe looked dapper in a sequined bomber jacket, black jeans and Pierre Hardy’s Slider sneaker, a slip-on silhouette that costs $495.

Joe Jonas, Pierre hardy sneakers, celebrity shoe style, Los Angeles, Kevin, nick Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends on August 11, 2019. 11 Aug 2019 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner at Craig's for Dinner. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481768_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe Jonas out to dinner with wife Sophie Turner and brothers Nick and Kevin.
CREDIT: MEGA
Joe Jonas, [pierre hardy sneakers, celebrity shoe style, Los Angeles, Craigs restaurant
A close-up look at Joe Jonas’ Pierre Hardy sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega
While Jonas hasn’t been spotted in his sneakers previously, his wife went with a style she’s been loving all summer.

Turner wore the kicks with a white and green flannel and army green biker shorts last week while shopping with Priyanka Chopra in Miami.

Sophie Turner, Dior d-connect sneakers, bike shorts, celebrity style, and Priyanka Chopra use a rainy day to go shopping in Miami, while the Jonas brothers prepare for their upcoming tour. The pals spent Sunday afternoon browsing Sephora in the city's Design District before making a coffee stop at Panther Coffee in the hip artsy neighborhood of Wynwood. Sophie and Priyanka then moved onto Brickell City Center to peruse designer stores. continue Meanwhile, all three Jonas Bros spent the day at Miami American Airlines Arena to prepare for their tour kick off on Wednesday.Pictured: sophie turner,priyanka chopraRef: SPL5107479 040819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wearing bike shorts and Dior D-Connect sneakers in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister was spotted wearing the sneakers during a June trip to Paris with Jonas ahead of their wedding. She paired the shoes with a denim-on-denim look and a trendy corset top.

Sophie Turner, corset top, double denim, mom jeans, white sneakers, paris, kenzo store, joe jonas, celebrity style, couple, husband wife
Sophie Turner wearing Dior D-Connect sneakers out with husband Joe Jonas.
CREDIT: Mega

Flip through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s street style looks.

Watch the video below to see influencer Arielle Charnas of Something Navy discuss the secret to Instagram success.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Wears ’90s-Inspired Sandals by This Rising Designer

Sophie Turner Models This Fall Boot Trend in Sweet Snap With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Parisian Street Style With the Jonas Brothers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad