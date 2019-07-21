Sophie Turner Models This Fall Boot Trend in Sweet Snap With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just got married, but Turner hasn’t let the wedding festivities get in the way of her style game.

The 23-year-old posted a sweet photo of the couple to Instagram today, and she’s already wearing one of the biggest shoe trends for fall ’19: animal print. Turner sported a pair of knee-high black croc-print boots with a pointed silhouette and a block heel.

The “Game of Thrones” actress teamed the boots with a white shirtdress and wore her blond hair slicked back into a ponytail, going simple with jewelry in just tiny hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore an olive green suit with a striped white T-shirt underneath. The DNCE frontman accessorized with a brown leather watch.

The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star posted the image to her Instagram page, captioning it with just a heart emoji. The photo racked up more than 2.8 million likes.

When it comes to fashion, the A-lister is a big fan of Louis Vuitton, serving as a muse to the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. On the red carpet, Turner tends to wear high-end shoes from labels like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Vuitton. When she’s not working, the Emmy nominee loves chunky trainers, including LV’s Archlight, the Dior D-connect and Naked Wolfe’s track sneakers.

