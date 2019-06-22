Sophie Turner Wears Corset Top, Mom Jeans & White Sneakers on Paris Shopping Date With Joe Jonas

After getting married in Las Vegas last month, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going strong.

The couple went with casual, yet stylish ensembles as they stepped out for shopping at the Kenzo store in Paris today.

Turner, 23, went with a double-denim look, layering a lightwash denim jacket over a white corset top and mom jeans. For footwear, the “Games of Thrones” alum selected all-white sneakers with a chunky outsole and extra-long laces.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both wearing white sneakers in Paris on June 22. CREDIT: Mega

A closer look at Jonas (L) and Turner’s footwear. CREDIT: Mega

The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” actress accessorized with delicate gold necklaces and carried a tote bag from Celine.

Meanwhile, Jonas, 29, wore a multicolored bomber jacket with a white T-shirt and slim-fitting tan pants. The Jonas Brother selected similar shoes to his bride, picking classic white sneakers with a black tab at the back.

Yesterday, Turner was photographed at her Paris hotel wearing a baby blue and red checked romper by Staud (available for purchase on Shopbop.com for $225). She teamed the leggy one-piece with strappy, square-toed baby blue sandals. The A-lister carried a black and cream handbag and wore her hair in a messy ponytail.

Sophie Turner returning to her Paris hotel in a Staud romper and blue sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Turner’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch the video below to hear Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas discuss the best places to shop and what motherhood is like.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s street style looks.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Glistens in Louis Vuitton Chain Mail Look With Strappy Sandals at ‘Dark Phoenix’ South Korea Premiere

Sophie Turner Makes Mom Jeans Look Unexpectedly Cool With Sharp Metallic-Toe Pumps on ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Red Carpet

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Match in Stripes at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ World Premiere