Sophie Turner Flatters Her Feet in Blue Mismatched Strappy Sandals That Match Joe Jonas’ Outfit

After The Jonas Brothers’ show at Madison Square Garden in NYC Thursday night, Joe and his wife Sophie Turner were snapped heading to his brother Nick and designer John Varvatos’ launch party for their new tequila, Villa One. The newly-married couple subtly matched their looks for the occasion.

The “Game of Thrones” actress dressed in a $2,865 Givenchy double-breasted blazer featuring a neutral check print with hints of blue. She styled an $860 Dior “We Should All Be Feminists” tee underneath and added strappy blue sandals.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at Nick Jonas x John Varvatos’ tequila launch Thursday in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The 23-year-old wore Staud’s vibrant blue “Gita” silhouette with mismatched straps and a small curved heel. They’re priced at $325 and also come in red, snakeskin, brown croc, and nude.

Sophie Turner wears a Givenchy checkered double-breasted blazer over a Dior T-shirt with strappy blue Staud sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her 30-year-old husband complemented her outfit by wearing a light blue denim shirt over a pale blue tee paired with white jeans and white leather sneakers.

A closer look at Sophie Turner wearing Staud’s blue leather “Gita” sandals featuring mismatched straps, a square toe and a curvy minimal heel. CREDIT: Splash

Turner further accessorized her ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and a recliner bag in brown and navy leather.

