Sophie Turner Repeats Biker Short and Sneakers Trend in NYC

By Mario Abad
Sophie Turner certainly knows how to pull off one of the year’s hottest trends. The Game of Thrones actress, known for her edgy, risk-taking fashion, has once again mastered the art of wearing biker shorts while out and about in New York City with her husband Joe Jonas.

Turner was spotted holdings hands with her hubby in a pair of skin-tight white biker shorts, a pinstripe menswear-inspired button-down shirt, and casual white sneakers and ankle socks. The low-top leather shoes are the perfect summer accessory for hitting the town thanks to its versatile appeal and maximum comfort. The biker shorts trend, made popular by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, appears to show no signs of slowing down.

This is not the first time Turner has rocked the popular street-style trend. The actress was just recently seen in another pair of biker shorts while out on a shopping trip with her friend Priyanka Chopra in Miami. On that occasion, she opted for an army green version while pairing it with another button-down shirt and sneakers.

Sophie Turner, Dior d-connect sneakers, bike shorts, celebrity style, and Priyanka Chopra use a rainy day to go shopping in Miami, while the Jonas brothers prepare for their upcoming tour. The pals spent Sunday afternoon browsing Sephora in the city's Design District before making a coffee stop at Panther Coffee in the hip artsy neighborhood of Wynwood. Sophie and Priyanka then moved onto Brickell City Center to peruse designer stores. continue Meanwhile, all three Jonas Bros spent the day at Miami American Airlines Arena to prepare for their tour kick off on Wednesday.Pictured: sophie turner,priyanka chopraRef: SPL5107479 040819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wearing bike shorts and Dior D-Connect sneakers in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

