Sophie Turner Repeats Biker Short and Sneakers Trend in NYC

Sophie Turner certainly knows how to pull off one of the year’s hottest trends. The Game of Thrones actress, known for her edgy, risk-taking fashion, has once again mastered the art of wearing biker shorts while out and about in New York City with her husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. CREDIT: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Turner was spotted holdings hands with her hubby in a pair of skin-tight white biker shorts, a pinstripe menswear-inspired button-down shirt, and casual white sneakers and ankle socks. The low-top leather shoes are the perfect summer accessory for hitting the town thanks to its versatile appeal and maximum comfort. The biker shorts trend, made popular by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, appears to show no signs of slowing down.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. CREDIT: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

This is not the first time Turner has rocked the popular street-style trend. The actress was just recently seen in another pair of biker shorts while out on a shopping trip with her friend Priyanka Chopra in Miami. On that occasion, she opted for an army green version while pairing it with another button-down shirt and sneakers.

Sophie Turner wearing bike shorts and Dior D-Connect sneakers in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

