Sophie Turner Glistens in Silver Sandals + More Stars at HBO Emmys After Party

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards are officially in the books — but the festivities didn’t stop with the show itself. Many of the biggest stars attended the HBO after party in Los Angeles last night following the ceremony.

Sophie Turner glistened in a white Louis Vuitton dress with crystal embellishment. The dress had a high-low hemline, perfect for showing off the A-lister’s strappy silver sandals.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While Turner changed outfits before the after party — she wore a blush LV gown at the awards show — her “Game of Thrones” cast mate Emilia Clarke stuck with her red carpet look.

Emilia Clarke in a Valentino dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clarke said she was “channeling J-Lo” in her outfit: a plunging Valentino gown, skyscraper Jimmy Choo heels and David Webb jewels.

Fellow “GoT” actor Maisie Williams also (mostly) stuck with her actual Emmys look. Williams wore the same custom J.W. Anderson dress she had on for the red of the night, but swapped her stilettos for a pair of gray lace-up booties.

Maisie Williams in a J.W. Anderson look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All three women were nominated for their work on “GoT” but failed to pick up statuettes.

Elsewhere, Regina King sported a green pantsuit by Christopher John Rogers with strappy Malone Souliers pumps.

Regina King in Christopher John Rogers and Malone Souliers pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Ariel Winter didn’t attend the Emmys themselves, she was present for both the Disney and HBO after parties. The “Modern Family” actress went monochrome in red, choosing ankle-strap sandals for footwear.

Ariel Winter in a red dress and matching sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 HBO Emmys after party.

Want more?

It Was a Rainbow of Bright Styles at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

Jenny McCarthy Chooses Studded Combat Boots for Emmy Awards

All the Red Carpet Arrivals From the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards