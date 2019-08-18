Sophie Turner Channels a Bond Girl in Couture Gown & 4-Inch Stilettos at Joe Jonas’ 30th Birthday Bash

Joe Jonas had a James Bond-themed 30th birthday bash — which gave wife Sophie Turner the perfect opportunity to channel her inner Bond girl.

The 23-year-old actress took to Instagram yesterday to show off her red carpet-worthy look for Jonas’ party. Turner sported an Alexandre Vauthier couture gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” star wore Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. Made of metallic leather, the sandals feature a lightly cushioned footbed, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a buckle-fastening ankle strap. Net-a-Porter has the shoes in stock for $895.

Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

In addition to Turner, Gianvito Rossi’s designs are favored by A-listers such as Demi Lovato, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Eva Longoria. Lovato and Longoria are fans of the Portofino style Turner chose last night.

Meanwhile, Jonas role played as 007 in a white tuxedo jacket, fitted black trousers and shiny black dress shoes. The Jonas Brothers frontman completed his look with a flower at his lapel.

For formal appearances, Turner tends to stick with classic shoe silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton (she is a muse for LV creative director Nicolas Ghesquière). In terms of street style, white sneakers from Dior and Naked Wolfe are favorites.

