Sophia Webster’s Butterfly Heels Have Taken Off With the Celebrity Crowd

Last night at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift took to the red carpet in a pair of Sophia Webster’s beloved butterfly heels.

The 29-year-old pop star, who picked up two trophies, wore an iridescent purple sequined romper by Rosa Bloom paired with Chiara silver and multicolored metallic leather sandals boasting a playful 3D blue butterfly embellishment at the heel. The ankle-strap style retails for nearly $600.

Taylor Swift wearing an iridescent purple Rosa Bloom playsuit with Sophia Webster’s Chiara butterfly sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Swift is hardly the only celebrity that has rocked butterfly heels courtesy of the British shoe designer. Earlier this year, Gwen Stefani was spotted heading to church in L.A. wearing Webster’s Chiara butterfly booties in black suede. The 49-year-old singer styled the unconventional pointy ankle boots with black skintight trousers, a plaid cropped trench coat and a Chanel bag.

Gwen Stefani steps out in a checkered jacket and Sophia Webster butterfly heels in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

Mariah Carey has also proved to be a fan of the brand’s butterfly shoes. The songstress attended the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards wearing rose gold leather Chiara sandals with a navy Adidas minidress.

Mariah Carey wearing an Adidas minidress and Sophia Webster butterfly sandals at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicole Scherzinger modeled the same embellished sandals with a sparkly rose gold Temperley London romper at the meet-and-greet for her Chosen perfume in 2017.

Nicole Scherzinger wearing a Temperley London look with Sophia Webster Chiara sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum donned Sophia Webster’s butterfly sandals in black and white to match her dress for the 2016 Marimekko x Target launch.

Emmy Rossum wearing Sophia Webster butterfly sandals at the Marimekko x Target launch in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The London-based designer also recently gifted Kylie Jenner and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, matching rose gold butterfly shoes for the little one’s birthday.

Want more?

Ariana Grande’s Shoes Are Pretty, Pink & Expensive — Just Like Her ‘7 Rings’ Music Video