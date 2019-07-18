Sofia Vergara Wore Two Pairs of Super High Heels Yesterday While Promoting Her New Movie

Sofia Vergara made a stylish appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night to promote her new film, “Bottom of the 9th.”

Vergara arrived at the studio in a matching top-and-skirt set decorated with a summery white-and-orange floral pattern. The maxi skirt reached her ankles with a ruffled, double layered fringe and the blouse was cropped around her stomach, tied in a knot at the front.

Sofia Vergara arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Sh

She coupled the look with a pair of brown open-toe platform sandals with a thin high heel that elevated her 5’7″ frame to even greater heights. The fabulous footwear had leather slingback straps and a braided jute espadrille material that lined the bottom of the shoe and the heel.

Sofia Vergara arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “Modern Family” actress was spotted entering the New York studio with her husband, Joe Manganiello. She playfully embraced him while smiling widely for the cameras.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

When she sat down with Colbert for the show, though, Vergara switched into another outfit that was equally fashionable. The star appeared on the nighttime talk show in a pair of skinny blue jeans from her Sofia Jeans collection for Walmart, paired with a sequined black-and-white top. On her feet, she switched into black stiletto heeled shoes with crisscrossed straps at the toe and a thin strap around the ankle.

