Sofia Richie Takes on Fall’s Big Trend in Pretty Pink Croc Boots at Vince Camuto’s Launch Party

Vince Camuto celebrated its fall 2019 line on Wednesday with a sunset soiree in Los Angeles, proving that boots made for walking — with comfortable standout style — have all the right moves this season.

Sofia Richie led the pack of boldface names who embraced the trend on their feet at the launch party. The influencer had on a head-to-toe pink outfit that included a House of CB vegan leather jacket body suit and miniskirt (high hemlines could be spring 2020’s big trend). The look was elevated with texture, opting for Vince Camuto’s Kervana knee-high boot, which takes on the animal print trend with a croc-embossed treatment. Set on a 3.75-inch heel, the pointy-toe boot retails for $249 online.

Sofia Richie wears Vince Camuto’s knee-high Kervana boots with House of CB’s vegan leather jacket bodysuit and mini wrap skirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Like Richie, Stephanie Sheppard answered the call of the wild in a pair of the brand’s Elissan snake-print boots teamed with Commando leggings, a Hanro tank and Raf Simons blazer. The knee-highs featured a curved topline on 3.75-inch block heels. Done in red, the shoes added a noticeable pop to an otherwise all-black outfit. The Western-inspired boot silhouette, available for $198, is also trending for fall.

Stephanie Sheppard wears Vince Camuto Elissan snake-print boots with Commando leggings, a Hanro tank and Raf Simons Blazer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

If you didn’t get the memo, brown is the new neutral. Rocky Barnes certainly got the message and showed off a pair of the brand’s Modesie boots with a ribbed light gray Baldwin sweater-dress. The silhouette teams fall’s brown trend with last spring’s favorite — cone heels. The seed brown style is available for $229 online.

Rocky Barnes wears Vince Camuto’s Modesie boot with a Baldwin sweater dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Meanwhile, fellow influencer Olivia Culpo went with a trend that celebrities have favored for the past few years — PVC. Culpo arrived in the Poised transparent pump done in a sexy, smoky black. The shoes also added a fun element to the traditional silhouette with a geo-shaped patent leather appliqué toe. They’re on sale for nearly half off online for $59.99. She completed the look with an icy blue Valentina Shah blazer that had complementary black piping.

Joining Culpo in the smoky black hue was Lottie Moss, who wore the Reyna sandal styled with a Retrofete black leather dress. The sandal featured a PVC strap around the toebed, a minimalist ankle strap and almond toe set on a 4.25-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $195 online.

Lottie Moss wears the Reyna sandal with a Retrofete black leather dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

(L-R): Lottie Moss, Olivia Culpo, Rocky Barns, Sofia Richie and Stephanie Sheppard celebrate Vince Camuto’s fall ’19 launch party Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

