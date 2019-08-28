Sofia Richie Wows in Clear Pumps From This Buzzy Rising Designer at the Venice Film Festival

Sofia Richie made a stylish arrival on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Truth” at the Venice Film Festival today in Italy.

The newly 21-year-old wore a look from Please Don’t Buy signed by Twinset. The outfit consisted of a high-low skirt and a sparkly crop top.

Sofia Richie on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Truth” at the Venice Film Festival Aug. 28. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Sofia Richie’s Andrea Wazen shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, the model sported Andrea Wazen’s PVC pump, dubbed the Dassy. The $420 shoe features a pointed toe, a 4.1-inch stiletto heel and a buckle at the ankle strap. It’s available for purchase now on the designer’s website.

Andrea Wazen Dassy pumps. CREDIT: Andrea Wazen

Andrea Wazen launched her eponymous brand in 2013 in her hometown of Beirut, Lebanon. Aside from Richie, other celebrity fans of her shoes include Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski — and Wazen says this A-list following is what really gave her a boost.

“J-Lo is what gave my brand this boom. The celebrity impact has been insane. A lot of my orders are coming from the U.S. now and that wasn’t my clientele at first,” Wazen told FN. “There’s a waiting list for the shoes the celebs have worn. I believe 1,000% in influencer marketing. I can see how directly impactful it is.”

The designer appeared on FN’s 2019 Emerging Talent list alongside other rising brands like Paris Texas, Staud and By Far.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

Watch the video below to see Kenneth Cole discuss building a brand and how to succeed in fashion.

Want more?

Sofia Richie’s 21st Birthday Bash Included a Bedazzled Bikini & Sleek White Sneakers

Sofia Richie Pulls Off a Low-Cut Suit With Open-Toe Sandals Like a Pro

Sofia Richie Makes Casual Style Look So Cool in Crop Top & These Adidas x Alexander Wang Sneakers