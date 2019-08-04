Sofia Richie Masters Model-Off-Duty Look in Ripped Jeans and Strappy Sandals

Sofia Richie was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills yesterday sporting a casual, yet edgy high-low outfit. The fashion model went to grab ice cream while wearing a simple white T-shirt tucked ever so effortlessly, straight-legged ripped jeans, rectangle specs, and a red-orange Hermes Birkin bag. She finished off the model-off-duty look with white strappy sandals with a low block heel.

Sofia Richie holding a Birkin and ice cream cup in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The model has been featured in a number of major campaigns, including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and MCM. She also walked for Chanel’s Meteris d’Art show in 2016.

Sofia Richie modeling Chanel Metiers d’Art Collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, is known for her street style as much for her modeling work. She favors sexy heels, crop tops, baggy jackets, and minidresses.

The model is also a fan of Alexander Wang’s ongoing collaboration with Adidas.

The 20-year-old was seen out and about in Los Angeles in May wearing two Adidas x Alexander Wang pieces.

Richie, who’s dad is “Endless Love” singer Lionel, looked stylish in a cropped gray T-shirt that revealed a flash of a lacy black bra underneath. She went for an ab-baring look, teaming the top with shiny black Adidas x Alexander Wang snap-closure track pants.

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles on May 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

