Sofia Richie Wears the Leggiest Black Dress With Strappy Sandals

You can never go wrong with a little black dress.

Sofia Richie stuck with the classics in an Instagram posted Friday, looking chic in a sensual LBD. The 20-year-old, who was dressed in her finest for Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash, opted for a one-shouldered Haney gown with a generous thigh-high slit and a gold ring detailing at the hip. (The dress, now sold out, once retailed for $798).

For shoes, the model went with strappy black stiletto sandals with gold hardware.

Richie, whose father is legendary singer-songwriter Lionel, completed her look with an Edie Parker velvet satchel ($695) and Jennifer Fisher Bolden hoop earrings ($395). She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

She was spotted at Kardashian’s party alongside boyfriend Scott Disick and “Simple Life” alum Paris Hilton.

While the socialite does not make frequent appearances on the catwalk, she has been in the modeling industry for a number of years, having gotten her start with a feature in Teen Vogue at age 14. Richie has appeared in numerous high-fashion campaigns for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel and Michael Kors.

When she’s off-duty, Richie tends to go for more casual duds, favoring comfy shoes from brands like Nike, Adidas and Ugg.

