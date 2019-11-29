Sofia Richie Elevates Boyfriend Jeans With Sparkling Manolo Blahnik Mules

Sofia Richie wore a pair of sparkling Manolo Blahnik mules yesterday to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami. The brand’s Lurum black satin mules feature a pointed toe on a 3.5-inch heel. The shoes are embellished with crystals along the front and strap that crosses over the middle of the foot. The mule is constructed of viscose and silk.

The daughter of Lionel Richie paired the luxury label’s shoes with a pair of boyfriend jeans, a brown halter tank top and gold jewelry. On Instagram, she shared a photo of the look, writing, “Day of thanks.”

Manolo Blahnik recently revealed its spring 2020 line featuring the mules in two new colorways, pale yellow and royal blue. The latest collection is inspired by Parisian Brocades, Pastel Macaroons and the designer’s “reckless youth,” according to the brand.

