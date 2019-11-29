Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sofia Richie Elevates Boyfriend Jeans With Sparkling Manolo Blahnik Mules

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Sofia Richie, boohoo.com Holiday Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019
Sofia Richie as the Boohoo holiday party, Nov. 7, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sofia Richie wore a pair of sparkling Manolo Blahnik mules yesterday to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami. The brand’s Lurum black satin mules feature a pointed toe on a 3.5-inch heel. The shoes are embellished with crystals along the front and strap that crosses over the middle of the foot. The mule is constructed of viscose and silk.

View this post on Instagram

Day of thanks 💞

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

The daughter of Lionel Richie paired the luxury label’s shoes with a pair of boyfriend jeans, a brown halter tank top and gold jewelry. On Instagram, she shared a photo of the look, writing, “Day of thanks.”

Manolo-Blahnik-Lurum-Mule

Manolo Blahnik recently revealed its spring 2020 line featuring the mules in two new colorways, pale yellow and royal blue. The latest collection is inspired by Parisian Brocades, Pastel Macaroons and the designer’s “reckless youth,” according to the brand.

Want more?

Sofia Richie & Supermodel Taylor Hill Go for Sandals With Suits at Boohoo Collection Launch

Sofia Richie Takes on Fall’s Big Trend in Pretty Pink Croc Boots at Vince Camuto’s Launch Party

Sofia Richie Wows in Clear Pumps From This Buzzy Rising Designer at the Venice Film Festival

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad