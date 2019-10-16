Sofia Richie & Supermodel Taylor Hill Go for Sandals With Suits at Boohoo Collection Launch

It’s been said that life looks better through rose-colored glasses, but ask Taylor Hill and she’ll show you how much better life is wearing a dusky pink suit.

The supermodel, joined by Sofia Richie and her fellow runway stars, celebrated on Sunday the launch of her curation of fall 2019 styles with Boohoo in L.A. with a pink-themed tea party at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Sofia Richie (L) and Taylor Hill at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Hill arrived in a pink suit from her collection that she styled with a white bandeau and taupe sandals. The dusky hue pink is a running theme in her edit with the e-tailer. Neutrals, greens, mustard yellows and other muted tones are incorporated in more seasonal ready-to-wear staples.

Included are accessories like handbags embellished with pearls and faux fur. The footwear highlighted includes styles under $30 like strappy sandals, PVC stilettos and on-trend white western booties, brown croc-embossed boots and snakeskin sock boots for $28 on Boohoo.com.

Boohoo’s snakeskin boots; $28. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

(L-R): Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Hill shared that the British brand’s accessible price range made the partnership appealing. “I really admire how Boohoo is super-inclusive,” she said. “There is something for everyone and they’re always one step ahead with the trends and really affordable. You don’t have to break the bank to make your closet look fabulous.”

Richie joined the soiree wearing Hill’s plaid suit with nude sandals. Guests included models Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Iskra Lawrence and Mackinley Hill.

Jessica Serfaty at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Model-influencer Jessica Serfaty, who wore a sheer polka dot top, flared black trousers and plexi pumps with black cap toes told FN she learned the secret to looking good in front of the camera from her mother. “My mom taught me, no salt,” she said of avoiding the seasoning. “It’s bad for the eyes, lymph nodes, hands and feet, especially in heels.”

Sofia Richie at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Boohoo boasts a global demographic of 16- to 30-year-olds and has 13 million registered customers, according to the brand. Along with Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands under its umbrella, the fast-fashion group beat expectations for fiscal 2019, reporting a 49% lift in both earnings and annual profits. Adjusted profits for the year ended Feb. 28 were £76.3 million ($99 million), up from £51 million in 2018 and ahead of the £66.9 million forecast by analysts. Revenues reached £856.9 million ($1.1 billion), up 48% year over year, with U.K. sales up 37% and international sales up 64%.

Taylor Hill for Boohoo fall 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Model Iskra Lawrence at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani at Boohoo x Taylor Hill’s fall 2019 curated collection launch tea party in L.A. at The Beverly Hills Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

