Sofia Richie Launches Bikini Campaign With Brands Rooted in Skateboarding Culture

Sofia Richie showed off bathing suits from her collection with Frankies Bikinis wearing shoes rooted in Cali-cool style.

The 21-year-old went skater-chic in an Instagram post showcasing different beach-ready looks. The model wears a pink bikini with Adidas half-calf socks ($10) and a pair of Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers in the “Flame” colorway, which retails for $60 at Pac Sun.

Vans Old Skool “flame.” CREDIT: Vans

In a second outfit, Richie switches up the sock and shoe combination to a set of pink Huf plantlife socks. Similar colorways sell for $14.

Huf Plantlife socks in Biscay bay. CREDIT: Huf

Complementing the Huf socks, she wore another set of Vans, but in the classic low-top from the Southern California brand. The Old Skool in black and white also retails for $60. The two brands are an apt match as they are rooted in skateboarding culture.

Vans Old Skool in black and white. CREDIT: Vans

The pictorial features the daughter of Lionel Richie in settings ranging from the skate park to sitting on the floor of a convenience store.

The Sofia Richie x Frankies Bikinis collection is available at Frankiesbikinis.com and retails from $48 to $185.

