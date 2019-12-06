Sofia Richie Launches Bikini Campaign With Brands Rooted in Skateboarding Culture

Sofia Richie showed off bathing suits from her collection with Frankies Bikinis wearing shoes rooted in Cali-cool style.
The 21-year-old went skater-chic in an Instagram post showcasing different beach-ready looks. The model wears a pink bikini with Adidas half-calf socks ($10) and a pair of Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers in the “Flame” colorway, which retails for $60 at Pac Sun.
In a second outfit, Richie switches up the sock and shoe combination to a set of pink Huf plantlife socks. Similar colorways sell for $14.
Complementing the Huf socks, she wore another set of Vans, but in the classic low-top from the Southern California brand. The Old Skool in black and white also retails for $60. The two brands are an apt match as they are rooted in skateboarding culture.
The pictorial features the daughter of Lionel Richie in settings ranging from the skate park to sitting on the floor of a convenience store.
The Sofia Richie x Frankies Bikinis collection is available at Frankiesbikinis.com and retails from $48 to $185.
