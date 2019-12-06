Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sofia Richie Launches Bikini Campaign With Brands Rooted in Skateboarding Culture

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Sofia Richie, venice film festival, red carpet, celebrity style,
Sofia Richie
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sofia Richie showed off bathing suits from her collection with Frankies Bikinis wearing shoes rooted in Cali-cool style.

The 21-year-old went skater-chic in an Instagram post showcasing different beach-ready looks. The model wears a pink bikini with Adidas half-calf socks ($10) and a pair of Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers in the “Flame” colorway, which retails for $60 at Pac Sun.

View this post on Instagram

Frankie Files 🌩

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

vans, flame, old skool, sneaker
Vans Old Skool “flame.”
CREDIT: Vans

In a second outfit, Richie switches up the sock and shoe combination to a set of pink Huf plantlife socks. Similar colorways sell for $14.

huf, plantlife socks, weed, weed leaf
Huf Plantlife socks in Biscay bay.
CREDIT: Huf

Complementing the Huf socks, she wore another set of Vans, but in the classic low-top from the Southern California brand. The Old Skool in black and white also retails for $60. The two brands are an apt match as they are rooted in skateboarding culture.

vans, old skool, black and white, sneakers
Vans Old Skool in black and white.
CREDIT: Vans

The pictorial features the daughter of Lionel Richie in settings ranging from the skate park to sitting on the floor of a convenience store.

The Sofia Richie x Frankies Bikinis collection is available at Frankiesbikinis.com and retails from $48 to $185.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Elevates Boyfriend Jeans With Sparkling Manolo Blahnik Mules

Sofia Richie & Supermodel Taylor Hill Go for Sandals With Suits at Boohoo Collection Launch

Sofia Richie Takes on Fall’s Big Trend in Pretty Pink Croc Boots at Vince Camuto’s Launch Party

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad