Sofia Richie Wears All Neutrals in the Snow on Her Aspen New Year’s Trip

Sofia Richie is finishing out the final days of 2019 with a trip to Colorado.

In an Instagram last night, the model posed in snowy Aspen, wearing an all-neutral look perfect for chilly weather. Richie sported a long camel coat over a high-necked gold top and white corduroy pants.

On her feet, Lionel Richie’s daughter wore brown boots with a ridged outsole and lace-up fastening. She accessorized with black gloves and oversize shades.

Richie captioned her Instagram, which received more than 230,000 likes, “Home In my fav New Years location.”

Since the spring, neutral colors has been having a major moment, thanks to fall ’19 collections from top brands such as Fendi and Burberry. The fad has also won the approval of well-dressed celebrities such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. The trend serves as a departure from the neon hues that reigned this spring and summer, offering a more minimalist look that somehow still manages to stand out.

When it comes to her shoe style, Richie’s closet runs the gamut. More casual staples of hers include APL sneakers, Fendi booties and Adidas Yeezy kicks. Recently, the A-lister has opted for some more statement-making footwear as well, including sparkling, crystal-accented Manolo Blahnik mules and Bottega Veneta high-heeled thong sandals.

