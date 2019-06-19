Sofia Richie Pulls Off a Low-Cut Suit With Open-Toe Sandals Like a Pro

Sofia Richie attended a Pride celebration hosted by Alice + Olivia and The Trevor Project in New York City Tuesday night where she mingled with designer Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

The 20-year-old model posed for photos at the event, rocking a plunging yellow blazer courtesy of Alice + Olivia with matching trousers. She paired the suit with slinky black stiletto sandals featuring a crisscross ankle-strap silhouette and a gold chain-link toe detail.

Sofia Richie wearing a plunging yellow Alice + Olivia suit with strappy black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richie, who’s dad is “Endless Love” singer Lionel Richie, further accessorized her bright ensemble with rings, bracelets, gold hoop earrings and a gold cross necklace. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton’s 35-year-old sister donned a colorful rainbow snakeskin print dress paired with ultra-strappy stiletto sandals.

Sofia Richie (L) posing with Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a Pride party in NYC hosted by Alice + Olivia and The Trevor Project. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Richie and Hilton families have been close since Sofia’s older sister, Nicole, co-starred with Paris Hilton in “The Simple Life” during the early aughts. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the hotel heiress shared that she thinks of Sofia as a “little sister.”

“I’ve known her since she was born and now to see her grow up into this amazing, beautiful woman….She’s so mature and has such a good head on her shoulders.”

A closer look at Sofia Richie wearing strappy black sandals featuring a gold chain-link detail at the toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

