Sofia Richie Makes Casual Style Look So Cool in Crop Top & These Adidas x Alexander Wang Sneakers

Sofia Richie is the newest celebrity fan of Alexander Wang’s ongoing collaboration with Adidas.

The 20-year-old was seen out and about in Los Angeles yesterday clad in two Adidas x Alexander Wang pieces.

Richie, who’s dad is “Endless Love” singer Lionel, looked stylish in a cropped gray T-shirt that revealed a flash of a lacy black bra underneath. She went for an ab-baring look, teaming the top with shiny black Adidas x Alexander Wang snap-closure track pants.

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles on May 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Sofia Richie’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the star went with Adidas x Alexander Wang AW Bball Soccer sneakers that have sold out everywhere online. The shoes feature a leather and suede upper, with a foam midsole and an elevated rubber sole. They’re mostly black and white, with a pop of teal at the laces. Before selling out, the kicks were going for $250.

The “it” girl pulled together her look with a classic black quilted handbag from Chanel and a pair of oversized black sunglasses from Celine.

Richie is not the only star to give her seal of approval to Adidas x Alexander Wang. In fact, Kaia Gerber is a big fan of the same sneakers, which she seemed to wear just about everywhere last summer.

Kaia Gerber at LAX Airport in Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers on May 23, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

