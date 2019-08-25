Sofia Richie’s 21st Birthday Bash Included a Bedazzled Bikini & Sleek White Sneakers

Sofia Richie rang in her 21st birthday in style in a head-to-toe Chanel look.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie celebrated her landmark birthday on Saturday with an elaborate party at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick celebrate her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty

Richie sported an embellished red bikini with a sheer bathing suit coverup on top.

For footwear, the model went with sleek white sneakers. The kicks featured bow-tie detailing at the ankle and Chanel’s interlocking “C” logo at the toes.

A close-up look at Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s sneaker style. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty

A longtime wardrobe favorite for the celebrity set, white sneakers go with almost everything — perfect for completing a casual look or dressing down a more formal one.

Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, also got the memo for white sneakers. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported clean, simple kicks with a black button-up shirt and shorts.

Richie was accompanied on the Vegas trip by friends including Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou. She received a custom pillow with an image of her dog, Hershela, whose likeness also adorned cupcakes. Life-sized cutouts with her likeness were passed out to pals at the bash. For additional entertainment, the influencer and her guests were treated to a set from DJ Alesso.

Sofia Richie poses with a pillow that has her dog’s face on it. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty

When it comes to shoe style, Richie is a big fan of casual wares from brands such as Adidas, APL and Ugg. Her more dressed-up favorites include stilettos from Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik.

