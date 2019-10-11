Sign up for our newsletter today!

Slick Woods, Luka Sabbat & More Launch Ugg’s Fall ’19 Campaign Highlighting Inclusivity

By Charlie Carballo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Slick Woods attends #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG)
Slick Woods launches #UGGLIFE fall 2019.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg celebrated diversity at its fall 2019 global #UGGLIFE campaign launch on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The faces of the promotion, which highlights relationships and family, included its stars model Slick Woods and her son; actor Luka Sabbat and his father Clark; and other friends of the brand.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Luka Sabbat and Clark Sabbat attend #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG)
Luka Sabbat (L) wears Harkland Boot and Clark Sabbat wears the Hannen Boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle at Ugg’s parent company, Deckers Brands, took to the stage to share the significance of the campaign. “At Ugg we believe in diversity, we believe being different is beautiful and we believe in inclusivity.”

Woods, who shared the stage with O’Donnell, acknowledged the large representation of people of color who modeled the collection at the kickoff soiree. “That’s why we have a lot of them here for the presentation,” she explained. “We believe in all types of people coming together — inclusivity.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Slick Woods (L) and Andrea O'Donnell, UGG Brand President, speak onstage at #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for UGG)
Slick Woods (L) wears the Classic Rebel Short Boot and Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle at Ugg’s parent company, Deckers Brands.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg’s recent collaborations reflect the message. On Oct. 7 Heron Preston gave the Urban Tech and Tasman styles an edgy twist, and one month earlier streetwear designer Chris Stamp put his touch on the Neumel chukka and the Harkland boot.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: The Kaplan Twins attend #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG)
The Kaplan Twins wear the Classic Boom Buckle Boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Other guests included model Cailin Russo, DJs Coco and Breezy, and influencers The Kaplan Twins.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Models attend #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG)
Models launch the #UGGLIFE campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Models attend #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on October 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG)
Models launch the #UGGLIFE campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

