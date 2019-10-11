Slick Woods, Luka Sabbat & More Launch Ugg’s Fall ’19 Campaign Highlighting Inclusivity

Ugg celebrated diversity at its fall 2019 global #UGGLIFE campaign launch on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The faces of the promotion, which highlights relationships and family, included its stars model Slick Woods and her son; actor Luka Sabbat and his father Clark; and other friends of the brand.

Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle at Ugg’s parent company, Deckers Brands, took to the stage to share the significance of the campaign. “At Ugg we believe in diversity, we believe being different is beautiful and we believe in inclusivity.”

Woods, who shared the stage with O’Donnell, acknowledged the large representation of people of color who modeled the collection at the kickoff soiree. “That’s why we have a lot of them here for the presentation,” she explained. “We believe in all types of people coming together — inclusivity.”

Ugg’s recent collaborations reflect the message. On Oct. 7 Heron Preston gave the Urban Tech and Tasman styles an edgy twist, and one month earlier streetwear designer Chris Stamp put his touch on the Neumel chukka and the Harkland boot.

Other guests included model Cailin Russo, DJs Coco and Breezy, and influencers The Kaplan Twins.

