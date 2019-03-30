Shangela Performs a Beyoncé-Medley for Beyoncé at the 2019 GLAAD Awards

Talk about pressure. Former “Rupaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela had a major moment at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The show recognizes media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives. And for the night’s biggest winner, Beyoncé, the drag queen was tasked to perform a nearly 8-minute medley in honor of Queen Bey herself.

Shangela hit the stage in a diva-like ensemble, complete with a sequined, fringe body suit, fishnets and thigh-high boots. The drag pro lip-synched to Beyoncé hits such as “Single Ladies,” “Partition,” and “End of Time.” (Just picture Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.)

Shangela onstage at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

“The first number I ever did was Beyoncé ‘Single Ladies’ onstage in 2009, and now in 2019 I’m about to perform Beyoncé — for Beyoncé,” Shangela said on Instagram Stories before the tribute performance.

Shangela performing a Beyoncé-medley at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

She received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included Beyoncé and husband Jay Z who were in attendance to receive the show’s Vanguard Award.

(The Vanguard Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance. Previous honorees have included Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, include Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and more).

During the couple’s emotional acceptance speech, Beyoncé gave a shoutout to Shangela for putting a run in her stocking after watching the lively performance.

Both Jay Z and Beyoncé made the moment personal, dedicating the award to family members. The “Halo” singer said, “I dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny the most fabulous gay man I have ever known and knew.”

Other guests at Thursday’s award show included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jameela Jamil and the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye”. Click through the gallery for more celeb style at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.