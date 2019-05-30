Shailene Woodley Turns Heads in an Edgy See-Through Dress, Ditches Heels to Dance Barefoot at ‘Big Little Lies’ Party

Shailene Woodley took a fashion risk on the red carpet at the “Big Little Lies” season 2 premiere in N.Y.. — and it paid off.

The 27-year-old turned heads in an edgy Dior dress from the label’s spring ’19 couture collection. The daring look featured a plunge neckline bodysuit layered underneath polka-dot embroidered sheer sleeves and a pussybow tie neck, with a see-through striped skirt.

Shailene Woodley at the “Big Little Lies” season 2 premiere. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley and Iain Armitage at the after-party following the “Big Little Lies” season 2 premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Secret Life of the American Teenager” alum went with classic black Christian Louboutin pumps. The shoes boasted a satinlike upper, with a pin-thin stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

A close-up look at Shailene Woodley’s pumps. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

The “Amazing Spider-Man 2” star wore her hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style that recalled Brigitte Bardot’s iconic look. She accessorized with Azza Fahmy jewelry. Woodley was styled by Micaela Erlanger, who also counts Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o and Liza Koshy as clients.

While the “Fault in Our Stars” actress looked pulled together on the red carpet, she let down her hair (both literally and figuratively) at the after-party. Woodley also kicked off her shoes to dance barefoot with young co-star Iain Armitage (he plays her son, Ziggy, on the TV show).

“Big Little Lies” season 2 premieres on June 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Aside from Woodley, the series’ star-studded cast features Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

