Shailene Woodley Glistens in Leggy Pink Gown With Strappy Silver Sandals at Women in Conservation Event

Shailene Woodley made a statement on the green carpet at the Women in Conservation event at Los Angeles’ Milk Studios yesterday.

The “Big Little Lies” star, 27, commanded attention in a pale pink sequined gown with long sleeves and a sensual thigh-high slit.

Shailene Woodley CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress went with strappy silver sandals on a stiletto heel. She accessorized with a mirrored clutch and statement earrings.

A close-up of Shailene Woodley’s sandals. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Nikki Reed turned heads in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a blue and white polka-dot pattern. From Self-Portrait, the jumpsuit retails for $525 and is available for purchase on Mytheresa.com now.

Nikki Reed CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The 31-year-old “Twilight” alum wore the suit belted at the waist and accessorized with a black clutch. She wore soaring gold platform heels underneath. Reed was joined at the event by her husband, “Vampire Diaries” actor Ian Somerhalder.

Nikki Reed (L) and Shailene Woodley inside the Women in Conservation event. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger stunned in a white dress with drape detailing and a thigh-high slit. On her feet, the “Masked Singer” judge wore strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals that showed off her red nail polish. The 40-year-old Pussycat Doll wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, with diamond cuff bracelets and dangling earrings tying things together.

Nicole Scherzinger CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

