Shailene Woodley Glistens in Leggy Pink Gown With Strappy Silver Sandals at Women in Conservation Event

Shailene Woodley made a statement on the green carpet at the Women in Conservation event at Los Angeles’ Milk Studios yesterday.
The “Big Little Lies” star, 27, commanded attention in a pale pink sequined gown with long sleeves and a sensual thigh-high slit.
For footwear, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress went with strappy silver sandals on a stiletto heel. She accessorized with a mirrored clutch and statement earrings.
Elsewhere, Nikki Reed turned heads in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a blue and white polka-dot pattern. From Self-Portrait, the jumpsuit retails for $525 and is available for purchase on Mytheresa.com now.
The 31-year-old “Twilight” alum wore the suit belted at the waist and accessorized with a black clutch. She wore soaring gold platform heels underneath. Reed was joined at the event by her husband, “Vampire Diaries” actor Ian Somerhalder.
Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger stunned in a white dress with drape detailing and a thigh-high slit. On her feet, the “Masked Singer” judge wore strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals that showed off her red nail polish. The 40-year-old Pussycat Doll wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, with diamond cuff bracelets and dangling earrings tying things together.
