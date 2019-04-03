Serena Williams Suffers a Slight Wardrobe Malfunction Wearing Her Own Brand With Red Metallic Pumps

After stopping by the “Today” show this morning, Serena Williams was captured outside of BuzzFeed’s headquarters in New York on Wednesday, where she suffered what looked like a wardrobe malfunction at first glance, and it’s the relatable faux-pas that can happen to all of us.

The 37-year-old tennis star posed for photographers while modeling a light blue striped shirtdress featuring a red heart print from her namesake brand. Unfortunately, the whimsical design, which retails for just $100, ended up showing a little more skin than she hoped.

Serena Williams wears a shirtdress by her namesake brand with Giuseppe Zanotti ’s G-Heel pumps at the BuzzFeed headquarters in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The celebrated Nike athlete appeared unfazed that her belted dress had revealed her upper thigh, though. For shoes, Williams stomped out in Giuseppe Zanotti’s shiny red metallic G-Heel pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The style seamlessly complemented the red embroidered hearts sprinkled throughout her dress.

Serena Williams wearing a blue printed shirtdress with red metallic pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Splash

The 23-time grand slam champ completed her pretty spring look with a gold heart necklace, a watch, earrings and rings.

Serena Williams on the streets of Manhattan today. CREDIT: Splash

Williams took to Instagram earlier today to show off the red Serena twist front dress she wore with tan pumps for her appearance on the “Today” show. The chic dress comes with a price tag of $120.

A close-up look at Serena Williams wearing pointy red metallic pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Splash

