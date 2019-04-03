Serena Williams Suffers a Slight Wardrobe Malfunction Wearing Her Own Brand With Red Metallic Pumps

After stopping by the “Today” show this morning, Serena Williams was captured outside of BuzzFeed’s headquarters in New York on Wednesday, where she suffered what looked like a wardrobe malfunction at first glance, and it’s the relatable faux-pas that can happen to all of us.
The 37-year-old tennis star posed for photographers while modeling a light blue striped shirtdress featuring a red heart print from her namesake brand. Unfortunately, the whimsical design, which retails for just $100, ended up showing a little more skin than she hoped.
The celebrated Nike athlete appeared unfazed that her belted dress had revealed her upper thigh, though. For shoes, Williams stomped out in Giuseppe Zanotti’s shiny red metallic G-Heel pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The style seamlessly complemented the red embroidered hearts sprinkled throughout her dress.
The 23-time grand slam champ completed her pretty spring look with a gold heart necklace, a watch, earrings and rings.
Williams took to Instagram earlier today to show off the red Serena twist front dress she wore with tan pumps for her appearance on the “Today” show. The chic dress comes with a price tag of $120.
