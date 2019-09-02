Every Outfit Serena Williams Has Worn to Win the US Open

Widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, Serena Williams has made a lot of noise thanks to her dominant serve and powerful shots. But in addition to being a fierce competitor, Williams is also a fashion lover with a penchant for expressing herself through on-court style.

Williams is currently seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles title — which would tie Margaret Court’s record for the most ever by any player, male of female. With U.S. Open play currently underway, the athlete is hoping to make history. Victory at this year’s Open would mark Williams’ seventh title at her home country’s most important tournament.

Below, all the outfits the star has worn to win the U.S. Open:

Related Most Controversial Tennis Moments at the US Open Over the Years Sasha Obama Is Michigan-Bound: What We Can Expect of Her College Style 11 Fall-Ready Shoes From Nordstrom's Huge Labor Day Sale

1999

In 1999, a teenage Williams was backed by Puma — and opted for looks that were more functional than statement-making. She picked up her first U.S. Open title in a yellow tennis dress and white sneakers with black detailing.

Serena Williams in Puma at the 1999 U.S. Open, which she won. CREDIT: RON FREHM/Shutterstock

2002

To notch her second U.S. Open title, Williams opted for a noisier look: a black Puma bodysuit and pink and white sneakers and some serious wrist candy — a $29,000 Harry Winston bracelet. Although the look had been pre-approved by tournament officials, post-match press conferences centered around the outfit, which many felt was impractical for sports.

Serena Williams on the court at the 2002 U.S. Open wearing a catsuit with white and pink Pumas. CREDIT: AP Images

2008

After a six-year drought — and move in 2003 from Puma to Nike — Williams was back on top as U.S. Open champ in 2008. She celebrated the win in a little red tennis dress and white sneakers, both by the Swoosh.

Serena Williams in a red dress and white sneakers, both by Nike, after winning the 2008 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Charles Krupa/Shutterstock

2012

For the 2012 U.S. Open, Williams sported the same dress in two colorways: a neon pink for day and a dark blue with lime green and white accents for night. She wore the night look (with a matching pair of shoes) to claim the title.

Serena Williams celebrates her 2012 U.S. Open win in navy with green accents. CREDIT: Mike Groll/Shutterstock

2013

Williams won her second consecutive title in 2013 wearing a pink and grey look with a dress and matching sneakers.

Serena Williams wears pink and gray at the 2013 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Daniel Murphy/Shutterstock

2014

In 2014, Williams won her most recent title — and three-peated. She generated almost as much press for her outfit (a fierce leopard-print and black sneakers with pink accents) as she did for her superior on-court play.

Serena Williams poses with her trophy after winning the 2014 U.S. Open. CREDIT: John G Mabanglo/Shutterstock

As for this year’s tournament, Williams is hoping the black bodysuit look will bring as much success as it did in 2002, albeit this time with Swoosh logos instead of the Puma cat.

Serena Williams in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open wearing a black bodysuit with Nike sneakers. CREDIT: BRIAN HIRSCHFELD/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see Stan Smith discuss his eponymous Adidas sneakers.

Want more?

4 Female Athletes to Watch at the 2019 US Open

Twinning: The Adorable Moments SerenaWilliams and Her Daughter Have Dressed in Matching Outfits

Serena Williams Is the Only Woman to Make Forbes’ Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes List