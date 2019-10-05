Serena Williams Twins With Her Friend in Head-to-Toe Nike

Nike athlete Serena Williams loves to twin with family and friends in the brand’s gear and her Instagram post yesterday proves it.

The tennis champion posed for a boomerang while matching with her friend in athletic gear. The pair were wearing head to toe Nike wares, including gray quarter-zip shirts with the classic tick on the side along with darker shaded gray leggings with the Nike Air logo on one of the legs. On their feet, they both sported a pair of white sneakers which they showed off to the camera as they crossed their legs.

Williams captioned the photo “Twinning then came a CRASHER (slide right) where is @gigihadid when you need her Lol @planetolivia @jsmoll @natashagrossmakeupartist @angelameadowssalon”

(Model Gigi Hadid had a viral moment at Chanel’s spring 2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday when she intervened to escort a stage crasher — YouTuber Marie Benoliel — from the catwalk.)

Related Olivia Culpo Makes a Case For All White Outfits in The Fall 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now Artist Tom Sachs' Coveted Mars Yard Shoes Return, But Only in Toddler Sizes

also posted a photo last month twinning with her daughter Olympia in Central Park. The mother-daughter duo wore Nike sneakers and star-patterned tutus from the children’s apparel brand Rocket of Awesome along with a black shirt tucked into it.

The 38-year-old captioned the post: “We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers! What can I say I’m a kid at heart.”

This Dallas Department Store Just Landed $11M in New Funding — And Serena Williams Is One of the Investors

Serena Williams Pops in Yellow Pumps at ‘The Game Changers’ Screening in NYC

Gigi Hadid Cheers on Serena Williams at the US Open in a Canadian Tuxedo & Suede Boots

Watch FN’s video on how to take care of your sneakers in the summer