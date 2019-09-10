Serena Williams Pops in Yellow Pumps at ‘The Game Changers’ Screening in NYC

Serena Williams may be best known for her superstar tennis skills, but she’s also got off-court style on lock.

The 37-year-old hit the red carpet at a film screening of “The Game Changers” last night in New York wearing a look that was perfect for the weather transition from summer to fall.

Serena Williams at a film screening for “The Game Changers” in New York. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Williams sported a white slip dress that went down to the ankles. She added a colorful pop to the look with her shoes: a pair of yellow croc-print pumps that boasted a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Serena Williams’ yellow pumps. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has made waves with her on-court looks over the years. A longtime Nike athlete, Williams has consistently shown her personality with her tennis style, from leopard-print dresses to fierce catsuits to a collab with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh.

Aside from aiding in the design of her tennis outfits, Williams has a namesake direct-to-consumer label, which is showing its latest collection today at New York Fashion Week. She also has a eponymous venture capital fund, which supports female- and minority-founded businesses.

As one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, Williams has propelled her name into more than just a Nike deal and a fashion brand. She has more than a dozen paid partnerships, with sponsors including Wilson Sporting Goods, Audemars Piguet and Beats by Dre.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the screening of “The Game Changers.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

