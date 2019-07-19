Serena Williams Celebrates Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover by Keeping Cool in Neutrals

Serena Williams excels in style both on and off the tennis court, and the star won herself a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s fourth annual Fashionable 50 issue, which honors the most stylish athletes in the game.

To celebrate the launch, the magazine held an event last night in Los Angeles, and Williams showed why she made the cut. The professional tennis star chose a neutral two-toned ensemble featuring a tight patent leather skirt, accessorized with layered chains and necklaces.

Serena Williams at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch, July 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Serena Williams’ strappy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Serena Williams’ strappy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she continued the neutrals theme with a set of beige triple-strapped sandals with a tall and skinny heel.

Williams shared an image of the magazine’s cover on her Instagram; the shot shows her posing in a white bodysuit and a Thom Browne coat while resting her sky-high neon heels on a pedestal.

Other big names that made the Fashionable 50 list include Lebron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn also attended last night’s event in a daringly short little black dress that she paired with embellished slip-on heeled sandals.

Lindsey Vonn at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch, July 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Post-Wimbledon Loss, Serena Williams Is Fighting the Battle for Equality

Twinning: The Adorable Moments Serena Williams and Her Daughter Have Dressed in Matching Outfits