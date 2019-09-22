Sign up for our newsletter today!

Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia in Nikes and Tutus

By Hanna McNeila
Strictly Editorial Use Only - No Merchandising.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ella Ling/Bpi/Shutterstock (4101837b)Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy during the Ladies Final at the US Open, 2014US Open Tennis Championships 2014 Day Fourteen Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - 7 Sep 2014
Serena Williams at the 2014 U.S. Open with her trophy.
CREDIT: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

Serena Williams killed it with cuteness in her mother-daughter duo post on Instagram earlier today. The pair posed in matching outfits in Central Park, NY.

Williams and Olympia both wore star-patterned tutus from the children’s apparel brand Rocket of Awesome. They matched the skirt with a black T-shirt tucked into it along with a pair of pink and black Nike sneakers.

The Tennis Pro captioned the post: “We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers! What can I say I’m a kid at heart.”

Bianca Andreescu US Open 2019
Bianca Andreescu competes against Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old, Nike-sponsored pro was defeated in the finals of the 2019 U.S. Open earlier this month in a two-set match that drew a packed crowd, including Meghan Markle and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Serena Williams US Open 2019
Serena Williams at the finals of the 2019 US Open.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Williams was defeated 6-3, 7-5 by 19-year-old Canadian player Bianca Andreescu, who made her debut at the event in New York.

