Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia in Nikes and Tutus

Serena Williams at the 2014 U.S. Open with her trophy.

Serena Williams killed it with cuteness in her mother-daughter duo post on Instagram earlier today. The pair posed in matching outfits in Central Park, NY.

Williams and Olympia both wore star-patterned tutus from the children’s apparel brand Rocket of Awesome. They matched the skirt with a black T-shirt tucked into it along with a pair of pink and black Nike sneakers.

The Tennis Pro captioned the post: “We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers! What can I say I’m a kid at heart.”

Bianca Andreescu competes against Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old, Nike-sponsored pro was defeated in the finals of the 2019 U.S. Open earlier this month in a two-set match that drew a packed crowd, including Meghan Markle and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Serena Williams at the finals of the 2019 US Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Williams was defeated 6-3, 7-5 by 19-year-old Canadian player Bianca Andreescu, who made her debut at the event in New York.

