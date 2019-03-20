Sign up for our newsletter today!

Serena Williams Rocks Nike x Off-White Sneakers at the Miami Open

By Claudia Miller
serena williams, roger federer, ribbon cutting ceremony, miami open, miami
Serena Williams and Roger Federer at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Miami Open.
The Miami Open tennis tournament brought out the biggest names in the sport today.

Joined by Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, 8-time Miami Open champion and Nike athlete, Serena Williams, helped out at the ribbon cutting ceremony in an all-Nike ensemble.

serena williams, nike, off-white, miami open
A closer look at Serena Williams' Off-White x Nike sneakers at the Miami Open.
Her look was completed with a pair of Off-White x Nike VaporMax sneakers in black, complete with Off-White’s signature attached tag and printed script on the side of the shoe. The style originally debuted in 2017 as part of Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten Icons” collections and retailed for $250. It’s now available on resale sites for upwards of $1,000.

Alongside Williams was up-and-coming tennis superstar Osaka. The 21-year-old Adidas athlete recently made headlines as she is the current No. 1 female tennis player in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

For the event, Osaka wore a pair of orange and black Ultraboosts from the upcoming Adidas x Game of Thrones collection, which will officially on March 22.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

