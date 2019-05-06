Serena Williams Wears Neon Nike Sneakers on Met Gala 2019’s Red Carpet

Serena Williams pulled the ultimate power move tonight on the Met Gala red carpet: wearing sneakers.

The tennis star showed up at the annual New York event — which she’s co-hosting alongside Harry Styles and Lady Gaga — clad in Off-White x Nike sneakers and a neon dress.

Serena Williams at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Williams’ dramatic gown featured a highlighter yellow base with a dramatic cape and yellow and pink floral appliqués.

But back to the shoes. The 37-year-old’s sneakers were the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Volt” — which came in the same neon shade as her gown.

Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Part of the buzzy “The Ten” collaboration between Nike and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, the kicks dropped this December at a $190 price point. The sneakers have Abloh’s signature zip-tie detailing and quotation marks (and are right on-theme, as his Off-White designs are among the wares on display in this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Costume Institute exhibit).

Related Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss & More Celebs Dapper Dan Outfitted in Gucci at 2019 Met Gala Harry Styles Does Gender Non-Conforming Gucci Style on the Met Gala Red Carpet All of the Celebrity Arrivals on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2019

The shoes are also a fitting choice for Williams, a longtime Nike ambassador who frequently teams her dresses with sneakers even when not on the court. She collaborated with Abloh and The Swoosh on an athleticwear and sneaker range ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wore her hair slicked back in an updo and accessorized with diamond jewelry.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see a look inside J. Balvin’s sneaker closet.

Want more?

Serena Williams’ Adorable Baby Girl Is Already Learning to Play Tennis

Lady Gaga Wears the Most Dramatic Parachute Dress to Met Gala 2019

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit