Serena Williams’ Bright Green Jumpsuit & Fishnets Are the Talk of Australian Open

Serena Williams’ Australian Open is off to a thunderous start.

The 37-year-old kicked off her week of competition with a 6-2, 6-0 routing of Germany’s Tajana Maria on Jan. 15 in Melbourne, Australia.

Williams didn’t just command attention with her tennis skills. The Nike ambassador popped on the court in a teal playsuit that had serious retro vibes. The brightly colored romper — which featured black and white stripe detailing and an edgy cutout at the lower back — looked as if it had been transported straight out of the ’90s. For a surprising and fashion-forward twist, Williams layered fishnet stockings underneath her athletic apparel.

Serena Williams in her teal playsuit in the first round of the Australian Open on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Juergen Hasenkopf/Shutterstock

The fishnets may be the latest system Williams has devised to keep blood circulating throughout her matches. During the French Open in 2018, the tennis phenom stepped onto the court in a black catsuit made to keep her blood flowing in wake of post-maternity health issues. The catsuit resulted in controversy, as the French Open later tightened its wardrobe regulations, specifically citing Williams’ look as one that would no longer be allowed.

Serena Williams hitting a ball at the Australian Open on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Juergen Hasenkopf/Shutterstock

For footwear, the seven-time Australian Open winner selected a more traditional tennis choice. She stepped out on the court in black sneakers with red and teal accents, over white crew socks.

A closer look at Williams’ Nike tennis shoes. CREDIT: Juergen Hasenkopf/Shutterstock

After winning her opening round match, Williams moves onto the round of 64. She will square off against Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard tomorrow.

