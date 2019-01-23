Sign up for our newsletter today!

Serena Williams Goes for a Stroll With Adorable Daughter in Pint-Size Nikes

By Ella Chochrek
Serena Williams is in the midst of one of the biggest tennis competitions of the year, but she’s still making time for her family.

The star stepped out for a walk Monday in Melbourne with her daughter, Olympia, and husband Alexis Ohanian — and all three were sporting Nike footwear.

Williams was clad in a casual gray romper. For most of the day, she wore black Nike sneakers with teal soles and hot pink detailing. The 37-year-old sports star wore her hair in a messy bun and carried a sleek black handbag.

Meanwhile, little Olympia was adorable in a leopard-print top and navy leggings, with orange beads around her neck. The tot was shod in teeny tiny black-and-white Nike x Off-White sneakers.

Ohanian was clad in a red tank top emblazoned with a tiger, baggy gym shorts and navy Nike sneakers. He accessorized with a dad hat.

The Williams-Ohanian family’s allegiance to the Swoosh comes as no surprise since the brand has sponsored Williams for years. She first became involved with the Portland, Ore.-based company in 2003, when she signed a deal worth $55 million, including performance-based bonuses.

Williams is reportedly worth about $180 million, the majority of that from endorsements. Even though she earned less than $100,000 in prize winnings in 2018 — she was sidelined most of the year after giving birth to Olympia — Williams was still the highest-paid female athlete in the world, netting around $18 million from various ventures.

