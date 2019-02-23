Serena Williams and Gal Gadot Prove That Flats Can Work for Evening at Pre-Oscars Party

Women’s formalwear is most often paired with high heels, but Gal Gadot and Serena Williams are never afraid to break out of the mold.

Both women opted for flat shoes as they stepped out to WME’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last night.

Williams was chic in a leggy black coat worn over a leopard-print romper. The Nike athlete — who has sported kicks from the Swoosh on the red carpet — went with edgy black combat boots to finish off her look.

Serena Williams in a leggy black coat and combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Gadot chose a menswear-inspired look, rocking a white pantsuit with a button-down shirt underneath. Her outfit was bookended with a pair of Gucci Jordan loafers, which come from the men’s section. The $730 shoes featured a leather upper with the Italian label’s signature horsebit detailing.

Gal Gadot in Gucci loafers and a white suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But other stars hit the event in more typical women’s footwear selections.

Amber Heard stepped out in a racy see-through top and a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, draping a tasseled floral coat over her shoulders. The “Aquaman” actress completed her look with black pumps that had trendy PVC detailing.

Amber Heard in a black skirt with a thigh-high slit and pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Amy Adams — nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards — looked glamorous in a one-shoulder taupe dress and Jimmy Choo’s Lucy pumps. The gold shoes had a pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel.

Amy Adams in a taupe dress with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

