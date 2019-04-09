Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Are Twinning in the Cutest Pink Jitterbug Dresses

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is growing up to be just like her mother — starting with her very style.

Serena Williams’ one-year-old daughter was photographed ambling alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion, both clad in a head-to-toe ensemble that hearkened back to the jitterbug era of the ’50s.

The photo, posted on Instagram this morning, featured Williams and Olympia Ohanian in nearly identical outfits — their collared white shirts tucked into bubblegum pink poodle skirts cinched at the waist with skinny black belts.

Adorning their necks were matching chiffonlike neck scarves, and on their feet were coordinating pairs of white sneakers for a look that was both effortless and retro. To make their costumes a little distinct, the tennis star slipped on trendy round sunglasses with rose-hued lenses while her daughter donned a blush pink umbrella.

“Pink things,” Williams wrote in the caption, tagging husband and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. (The two tied the knot less than a year after getting engaged in December 2016, with their daughter born nine months later.)

The past year has been a comeback of sorts for the 37-year-old Nike athlete, who returned to Grand Slam tennis at the 2018 French Open. She also launched her namesake clothing line — an assortment of athleticwear and eveningwear sold direct to consumer through her website, SerenaWilliams.com.

